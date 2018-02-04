‘Iron Man’ Trilogy Connected In Amazing Fan Poster

It’s been nearly a decade since Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and five years since the Armored Avenger’s trilogy wrapped up.

Ahead of Tony Stark’s latest adventure with Earth’s Mightiest, one fan paid homage to the Iron Man movies with a series of posters focusing on each movie, lining up to make one epic image. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You asked for it, here it is : “Man of Iron”, a new triptych dedicated to the #Marvel #IronMan films trilogy. I mainly based this work on the “amors” so I hope you will enjoy it as much as @RobertDowneyJr may will. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/e0J5q0XKGi — Rico Jr (@RicoJrCrea) February 3, 2018

These posters from graphic designer Julien Rico Jr. show the original Mark I armor, War Machine, and Iron Patriot suits from all three films. Placed side by side, they show the progression of the film’s storyline, from Tony’s escape to teaming with Rhodey to his creation being subverted for military purposes.

Rico Jr.’s work has been featured before, especially after his epic designs of the Thor trilogy which maintain a similar aesthetic. He also created a similar series for the Captain America trilogy, with Cap’s shield being the centerpiece that brings the images together much like Thor’s hammer.

The posters aren’t currently on sale, but here’s hoping that Marvel Studios commissions Rico Jr. to work on a new project for the cinematic superhero universe. His style is perfect for a high quality print run from a company like Mondo or something similar.

The next project Rico Jr. could tackle would be Avengers: Infinity War, which would complete the trilogy of Avengers movies for the MCU. The only problem is, everyone knows a fourth Avengers film is coming, despite the official title being kept under wraps.

Make a similar series for the Avengers trilogy, or plan for a fourth addition without knowing what exactly the last one would be? We’re greedy for good art, so we wouldn’t mind if Rico Jr. just made posters based on the trilogy and then a brand new series for all four movies when it’s all said and done.

Perhaps he can do the original Spider-Man trilogy and the first X-Men trilogy to tide him over until Avengers: Infinity War… just saying!

Iron Man can be seen next in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering in theaters on May 4th.