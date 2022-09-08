Ironheart Adds Shakira Barrera to Marvel's Disney+ Cast

Marvel Studios' Ironheart has found its latest cast member. On Wednesday, reports revealed that GLOW and Sprung actress Shakira Barrera has joined the cast of the series in a currently-unknown series regular role. Barrera will join a cast that is led by Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, with Anthony Ramos as The Hood, and Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles. Production on the series is currently underway.

The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri (Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Before the Ironheart series, Thorne's portrayal of Riri Williams is expected to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is also involved in Ironheart in a producing capacity.

"It's incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad... you know, Dominique Thorne... and I just feel blessed and grateful," Ramos said in a previous interview. "I'm so excited... I used to be in the gym like, 'C'mon, Marvel, call... c'mon, Marvel, call. Let's go!'"

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment, Rich Fury/FilmMagic)

What do you think of Barrera joining the cast of Ironheart? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline