Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role.

"We started shooting Marvel. Shit's fire," Ramos said in a livestream on his Instagram account. "Yesterday was my first day. It went well. Shit's about to be crazy."

Anthony Ramos confirms that he started filming for #Ironheart yesterday.



(via IG Live) pic.twitter.com/zZzeVtI5dl — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) July 15, 2022

Ramos' Hollywood star has skyrocketed over the past few years after serving in the original cast for Broadway's Hamilton. Last year, he became a bigger household name with his lead role in In the Heights and will soon lead Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

His Ironheart role has yet to be revealed, but common speculation line suggests the actor could be playing The Hood, adding a certain sense of mysticism to an otherwise technologically-based series.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne recalled to Empire Magazine about landing the Marvel role in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

While it has yet to be seen if Ramos' character will debut in Ironheart or another Marvel property, Thorne's Riri Williams has been confirmed to first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due out later this year.

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: The Direct