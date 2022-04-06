Marvel’s Ironheart Series Adds Newcomer Harper Anthony

Marvel’s Ironheart Disney+ series has officially found its newest star. On Wednesday, The Wrap reported that newcomer Harper Anthony has been cast in the upcoming live-action series in a currently-unknown role. Anthony will join a cast that includes Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah) in the titular role of Riri Williams / Ironheart, with Lyric Ross (This Is Us) and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) cast in mysterious roles. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as head writer.

The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020’s Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri (Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

“I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received,” Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. “I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, ‘Oh, we’ll send you the sides’ or, ‘Get your tape over to us.’ But there was none of that. It was just like, ‘Would you like to do this?’ It was probably the most unique experience I’ve ever had because there was no audition at all.”

Before the Ironheart series, Thorne’s portrayal of Riri Williams is expected to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is also involved in Ironheart in some capacity.

“It’s incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad… you know, Dominique Thorne… and I just feel blessed and grateful,” Ramos said in a recent interview. “I’m so excited… I used to be in the gym like, ‘C’mon, Marvel, call… c’mon, Marvel, call. Let’s go!’”

