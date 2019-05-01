Is Loki Alive in an Alternate Reality?

Marvel seems to have made death matter with Avengers: Endgame, as not everyone returned from the epic Marvel movie event. That goes for deaths that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War as well, though Marvel might have found an ingenious way to get around death for one particular fan favorite that goes by the name of Loki. For those who don’t remember, Loki died at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War after trying to stab him when he asked for the Tesseract. Thanos strangled the life out of him in front of a powerless Thor, and many thought that was the last we would see of the trickster. Marvel might have revealed a way for him to cheat death once again.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve warned. At one point in Endgame, the Avengers have to go back to certain points of time to retrieve the Infinity Stones since Thanos went and destroyed them (seriously jerkish behavior). Since three of the Stones were in New York at the same time, they head back to the battle of New York from the first Avengers, and things are going to plan for the most part until…well, Hulk has to take the stairs.

After the Avengers beat Loki in that movie they all take the elevator but then make Hulk take the stairs, and so it takes him a while to get down. When he does though he isn’t very happy about it and kicks the door open, unknowingly knocking our time’s Tony Stark out in the process. Tony had managed to get the case with the Tesseract in it and was walking out, but when Hulk throws the door open he gets knocked back and the case goes flying.

That would be bad enough but you can certainly recover. Problem is the case opens up in front of a shackled Loki, who sees it and starts kicking the case towards himself. He’s able to grab the Tesseract and uses it to vanish, taking the chances of getting all the Stones with him.

Thankfully the Avengers figure out another spot to get the Tesseract, but now the question is…where is Loki? Loki could very well have used the Stone to head to any number of places, and so in an alternate reality, it would seem Loki is alive and well. Perhaps that is how they’ll get him back for his upcoming Disney+ series, handling him sort of like they did Gamora. Gamora is alive by the end of Endgame, but it isn’t the Gamora that died at the hands of her Father. This Gamora hasn’t experienced all those things yet and is from the past, but at least she’s alive.

The same would be true of this Loki, who wouldn’t have experienced the events of Thor: Ragnarok if he came to our time. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if this pans out, but we’re excited to find out.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

