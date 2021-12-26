Is Marvel Studios Just Trolling Save Daredevil Fans?

Full spoilers up ahead for both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye! It’s been a big week for Daredevil fans. First, Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock during the first act of Spider-Man: No Way Home, helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) get through his sticky legal situation. Fast forward a few days, and Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye. Both actors played the same characters previously on Daredevil, a show beloved by many fans. In fact, the Save Daredevil movement has been one of the genre’s biggest fan movements, which has seemingly appeared to work…or has it?

In total, Cox appeared at Matt Murdock in a single scene with just a handful of lines. Then, while Fisk has a larger role in Hawkeye, the series made it seem as if he was quickly killed off-screen by Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). We’ve got to ask the question: is Marvel Studios just trolling Daredevil fans everywhere?

Between the two characters, the duo was lucky to share a minute of screen time, if that. They both had minuscule roles in their respective appearances, and no teases were made to either character’s immediate future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On one hand, it felt the studio managed to snag the rights to the characters back from Netflix and toss them in something to satiate fans of the series.

That said, there is a storyline in the Marvel source material where Echo (Lopez) shoots Kingpin in the face and he’s able to survive, and if Hawkeye teased anything, the character is much stronger this time around. Should Kingpin come back, say in the Echo solo series, that means we’d just need to worry about the future of Matt Murdock.

To date, Marvel Studios has yet to officially unveil the future of the character.

Hawkeye is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters.

