Did the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Tease Thor’s Death?

Marvel’s first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder has officially arrived, giving fans their first official look at the upcoming flick from Taika Waititi. In addition to an incredible first look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, the teaser also officially unveiled Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, a pair of magical space goats that pull Thor around the Nine Realms. If you look close enough, the teaser may have also shown off the biggest reveal of them all: Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) entering the afterlife.

The arrival of Love and Thunder in theaters is a rarity for Marvel Studios. Outside of the Avengers franchise, no other property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten four movies. Longevity be damned, however, because there’s one particular moment in the trailer that could signal the end of Hemsworth’s time in the MCU. Ready to go down the rabbit hole?

Right out of the gate, we see Thor meditating under a massive tree. He opens his eyes and looks out into the sky, seemingly hopeful of his future, whatever it may be. But you see, his eyes are both blue. He no longer has the orange eye from Contraxia he was gifted during the moments of Avengers: Infinity War.

Even if that happens to be nothing more than a visual effects flub, Thor’s demeanor in that one sequence is entirely different than what we’ve ever seen. He seems to be at peace with who he is, something that’d be a first with the character. Because of that, we hypothesize that scene, in particular, is actually Thor arriving in Valhalla.

For the mythology fans out there, Valhalla is essentially the Norse equivalency of heaven, where Asgard’s fiercest warriors lived their afterlife upon leaving this plane of existence. We’ve seen time and time again that Thor has often been and his own worst enemy, and maybe — just maybe —he’s finally able to rest well after arriving in Valhalla.

The first time we see this sequence, he’s even seen meditating under a massive tree, which could most certainly be an analog to Yggdrasil, the Norse Tree of Life. After all, Hemsworth himself was seen sporting a tank top with an Yggdrasil-based design once Love and Thunder wrapped principal photography.

After all, Marvel Studios has included some of the last shots of their movies in their teaser trailers, just look at Avengers: Infinity War for confirmation of that.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!