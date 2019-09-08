Italian Town Pays Tribute to Iron Man By Erecting Statue

Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame and some fans are still reeling from losing their favorite hero. One fan in Italy wanted to make sure that no one forgot Tony Stark’s fictional sacrifice. Daniele Basso created an Iron Man statue that stands on a slab of marble in Forte de Marmi. The sculpture is called “Man of Steel,” despite being a work lionizing Iron Man, and captures the hero making his signature superhero landing from the first movie.

“The first monument dedicated to Iron Man in the year of his cinematographic death celebrates Tony Stark, the man who used his great wealth to fight for the ideals in which he believed…” The inscription reads, “Reminding us that we are the protagonists of our era. That the future of humanity depends on our decisions … that all of us must be heroes!”

The first monument dedicated to #IronMan has been erected in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, in the year of his death in the cinematic world. The steel and brass statue entitled #ManofSteel was designed by sculptor #DanieleBasso.#MiaMarket pic.twitter.com/0lAejTuCTI — MIA Market (@MIAmarket_Rome) September 2, 2019

Such a proud statement seems to effective eulogize Stark after the fateful snap that saved the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Using his fortunes to fight for the betterment of mankind fits in with the company’s version of Iron Man. Just like in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the hero lives on as a symbol of hope and the human spirit.

Basso told SYFYwire, “Art, for me, is an opportunity to communicate important messages through beauty. The opportunity to remind us of our individual and collective identity. To stimulate consciences … Superheroes talks to the child we always have in our souls. They remember us the sense and the meaning to do the right thing.”

“I like the Tony Stark character, who is not always right. [He’s] a man with his imperfections, but uses all his influence and power to help others. So, I wanted to remember this, which is my vision, the reason I choose Iron Man to send this message to the community … I wanted to remember, [even] in the wonderful and luxury of Forte dei Marmi (and in the crazy and funny Italian summer) the importance of our choices and behavior in every day life,” he concluded.

This statue was a nice gesture but fans have to come to the realization that Robert Downey Jr. is really done with these movies. Some fans are still hoping for some sort of return down the pipe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Endgame directors the Russo Brothers have all said that is not the case. That won’t stop the fans from hoping, wishing, and paying their respects.

