Newspaper Mistakes Hugh Jackman For Robert Downey Jr. In Ryan Reynolds Holiday Sweater Photo

A newspaper made the mistake of labeling Hugh Jackman as Robert Downey Jr. in a photo which had gone viral over the holiday weekend.

The photo saw Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, and Mysterio actor Jake Gyllenhaal posing together in the Christmas spirit. Reynolds, however, wore an ugly sweater and posted the photo claiming they told him it was the kind of party. When the newspaper published the photo, they made a Hugh mistake. Jackman is labeled as Iron Man actor Downey Jr. in the published version.

See the error for yourself captured by Twitter user You Had One Job below!

You had one job! pic.twitter.com/c38DrrR5Ey — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 24, 2018

They really did have one job but the name of Hugh Jackman being mistaken for Robert Downey Jr. made it through every protocol at that newspaper and was published. “Life is all good when you have friends like Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhall,” the paper wrote. “And Ryan Reynolds, that’s a lovely sweater!”

As Reynolds and Gyllenhaal look forward to continuing roles as Marvel character, Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good before he could see any opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

