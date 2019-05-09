James Bond Movies Weren’t Much of an Influence on Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and the movie’s cast and crew are already promoting the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Jon Watts, the director of both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, recently spoke to Fandango about the new movie, and shared that while the James Bond films didn’t necessarily influence Far From Home, the franchise was a resource when studying European travel movies.

“Homecoming felt very much inspired by the movies of John Hughes. What would you say are some of Far From Home‘s influences?,” Fandango asked.

“I thought there were a lot more movies about high school kids going on European vacations,” Watts replied. “I thought that was totally a genre! So there wasn’t the same kind of canon to draw from, which were like ’80s and ’90s coming-of-age movies, but as a result I think we got a lot more diverse influences across the board. It gave us an excuse to rewatch every James Bond movie.”

“Are the James Bond movies a big influence on Far From Home? Did you screen them for the kids?,” Fandango asked.

“No, we didn’t do that this time around. I feel like Tom Holland has already seen every James Bond movie because he loves James Bond. For myself, the crew and the cast, it was all about immersing ourselves in European travel movies. There’s so much to draw from there — a lot more diverse.”

Holland may be a fan of the Bond films, but he recently revealed that he’s never seen The Empire Strikes Back or Aliens.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

