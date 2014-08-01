Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Reveals Baby Groot Is Groot’s Son

Who knew that a question of Porg vs Groot would reveal a new part of Baby Groot's character, but that's exactly what just happened.

A question of who would you save between a Porg and Groot started a conversation between Ash Crossan and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. During that conversation, Gunn made the case that the choice was a no-brainer (Groot obviously), but when the fact that Groot could just regenerate and be reborn came up, Gunn said "First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son."

We're probably not the only ones that never realized Baby Groot was Guardians Vol 1 Groot's son. We previously knew they weren't the same person, but just assumed it was more of a clone situation, as Baby Groot doesn't have any of the former Groot's memories. Now it appears that there's a heritage aspect to being reborn, so if the new Groot dies at some point down the line, the next version will be their child, and so on and so on.

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Oh, and Gunn doesn't seem to be a fan of Porgs either, saying that if you chose saving a Porg over Groot you "murdered Groot for a big-eyed pigeon." Harsh, sure, but kind of true.

Gunn previously set the record straight on Groot, who many originally assumed was the same Groot that died in Guardians Vol. 1.

"I also mentioned to folks who...kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn't really work because Groot is dead," Gunn wrote on Facebook. "Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in Vol. 1, it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you."

Groot will pop up next in Avengers: Infinity War, where he has grown up to be a teenager under the care of the other Guardians. Fans can't wait to see him grace the screen again, and you can see him when Infinity War hits theaters on May, 4.