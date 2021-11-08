Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Clarifies Star-Lord’s Celestial Status After Eternals

The Celestials aren’t entirely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The supreme cosmic beings were teased as early as Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was revealed in the franchise’s follow-up that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) had Celestial blood running through him. Now that Celestials are in the minds of many again thanks to the release of Eternals, Guardians helmer James Gunn has clarified Star-Lord’s status, revealing whether or not the character is still one of the cinematic world’s most powerful heroes.

In a thread with fans Sunday afternoon, Gunn confirmed that Star-Lord “gave all that up,” during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In a follow-up tweet, the filmmaker confirmed that since his mom was a human, and both she and Ego are now dead, there’s no way from the character to get his Celestial powers back.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1457404281594724361?s=20

Gunn has yet to respond or tease whether or not the MCU will ever address Ego—a Living Planet—being a Celestial while others in the race look more humanoid. The director is currently prepping for Guardians of the Galax Vol. 3, which is set to begin filming any day now. He’ll be filming both Guardians 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special at the same time.

“Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real,” the director said in a previous tweet. “It’s something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it’s live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN, I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

