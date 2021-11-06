James Gunn Donates The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Items to Charity Auction

James Gunn is a big name in both Marvel and DC, having directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as The Suicide Squad. The director has other projects in the works with both franchises, including Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series that is set to star John Cena in the titular role. Not only is Gunn staying busy with DC, but he will also be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unsurprisingly, Gunn has some cool goodies from the sets of his various comic book projects. In fact, he revealed on Instagram today that he donated a couple of items for an upcoming auction.

“I donated two objects to support our Veterans at @homesforourtroops during #VeteransDay @Ebay Celebrity Auction! 1) A Star-Lord Zune signed by me & the cast of #GotGVol2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, & Pom Klementieff (on the side of the Zune). 2) An actual shooting script of #TheSuicideSquad signed by me, Suicide Squad creator John Ostrander, & the cast: Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, & Mayling Ng,” Gunn shared. You can check out the images of the items below:

Back in September, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. “Or maybe they just got paper cuts,” Gunn tweeted. “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy.”

Recently, Gunn teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. The director could just be alluding to their returns (although, Gunn has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping there will be some unexpected cameos on the docket. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 23, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022. As for Gunn’s DC properties, The Suicide Squad is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January.