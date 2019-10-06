James Gunn Addresses His Future After The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

At this moment in time, filmmaker James Gunn is currently on top of the geek world as he begins filming on a DC Comics movie while his Marvel Studios trilogy is waiting to be finished. With The Suicide Squad now in production for a 2021 premiere and many fans eager to see what will happen with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But there is a lot of rumbling about Gunn’s plans after he finishes these two comic book movies. Some are wondering if he’ll stay with Marvel, while other rumors indicate that he will go back to DC and Warner Bros. Pictures for more superhero projects.

Gunn himself addressed this question on his personal Instagram page, revealing that he has not yet decided what project he’s tackling after he finishes his next two projects.

While answering questions on his Instagram Story, Gunn replied to a curious fan, “I haven’t decided what I’m going to do after Vol 3.”

It will be a long time before Gunn begins working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as he is focused on finishing The Suicide Squad at this time.

“We’re kind of figuring that out now,” Gunn explained. “I think it’s going to be a little bit, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. But I don’t know for sure when that’s going to be, but it’s definitely coming.”

So Gunn still has a lot of time on his hands before he has to make a decision on his future. And while fans would likely prefer an answer sooner than later, his work on both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely make him a major commodity among both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.

Perhaps he’ll decide to parlay those projects into something entirely different and break away from the superhero game for a new movie.

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere on August 6, 2021.

