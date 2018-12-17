James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Reportedly a Script to Cry Over

Ever since Disney fired James Gunn, much about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been left a question mark — especially its script. Now, some six months after Gunn’s firing and production on the film halted, it seems that a lucky few have gotten to read his script and it’s moved them to tears.

While his comments were purposely vague, Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta shared on Twitter Sunday two people who have read Gunn’s Guardians 3 script have independently told him that it made them cry.

For fans of Gunn’s first two Guardians films, the idea that the film has emotional moments may not be too big of a surprise. Both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had tear-jerking moment — Yondu’s death and subsequent funeral rites come to mind for Vol. 2 while Groot sacrificing himself for his friends in the first Guardians are cinematic moments fans won’t soon forget. However, Sciretta’s tweet hints that things may have been even more emotional, something that will likely have fans trying to figure out where in continuity the story would have taken place considering that all but Rocket and Nebula were dusted in Avengers: Infinity War.

The idea of the script being an emotional one comes on the heels of a recent interview Nebula actress Karen Gillan gave to People Magazine in which she confirmed that the script does exist.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer, but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” Gillan said. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

She even went a little further, revealing that she’s had at least a brief peek at the script herself.

“I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything,” Gillan said.

As for the question of whether fans will get to see Gunn’s script play out for themselves, that’s a matter that’s hazy at best. It’s rumored that Marvel Studios has at least some plan to use Gunn’s script when the film eventually makes it to production. However, with the film on indefinite hold, it’s highly likely the script will undergo a number of revisions, especially as the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe changes and the possibility that Dave Bautista may not return as Drax as he’s hinted at previously.

“It’s a bitter, bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” Bautista said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “They’re putting the movie off, it’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be on hold, but fans will next see at least some of the Guardians characters when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.