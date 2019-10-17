James Gunn Reveals Why He Can’t Make a Disney+ Series

Even though filmmaker James Gunn already has his hands full with two highly-anticipated superhero movies, fans are still curious about what his future holds after he finishes The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Some are even wondering if he’ll ever helm a series for Disney+ considering their substantial push with original shows for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Gunn has a very clear answer on this topic, as he addressed in his most recent Fan Q&A on his Instagram Stories.

Gunn was asked if he would make a Disney+ series, and he revealed that he has no immediate plans to.

“I can’t. I’m tied up for the next few years!” Gunn wrote.

Gunn previously indicated that he hasn’t committed to any projects beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that he won’t commit any work to that project until he wraps up work on The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker explained that he’s still working out the plan with the higher ups at Disney based on his schedule.

“We’re kind of figuring that out now,” Gunn explained. “I think it’s going to be a little bit, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. But I don’t know for sure when that’s going to be, but it’s definitely coming.”

Even if Gunn isn’t involved, Marvel Studios is betting high on the Disney streaming service. Kevin Feige previously teased the major projects coming to Disney+ that are taking priority at Marvel.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con this year. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere on August 6, 2021.

