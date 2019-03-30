Jared Leto Gets Into Character as ‘Morbius the Living Vampire’ for Spider-Man Spinoff Movie

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the Spider-Man universe will soon be expanding with another spinoff, this time dedicated to the night stalker known as Morbius The Living Vampire. The new film will feature Jared Leto in the title role, as the actor takes on a surprising new superhero character after his tenure as Joker in Suicide Squad.

He might be teasing a return to that role in the future, but for the time being, Leto is focused on filming his Spider-Man spinoff. The actor took to the social media platform Snapchat earlier, posting a photo during some downtime while filming Morbius the Living Vampire. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve yet to see a full photo of Leto in his full Morbius makeup and costume, but long-time Spider-Man producer Avi Arad just teased that fans will be excited to see his appearance.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” Arad said to Deadline. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

Arad previously spoke about the film’s direction with Collider, revealing a new direction for the Spider-Man spinoff films after the success of Venom and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad said. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

Some fans might be clamoring for R-rated movies, especially when it comes to darker characters like Venom and Morbius, but producer Matt Tolmach refused to make any promises.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach said. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

Morbius premieres in theaters on July 31, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!