Jeff Goldblum Expands on His Happiness Over Spider-Man’s Return to MCU

Jeff Goldblum played the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017, so it’s no surprise the actor still gets questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in August, the actor was on the red carpet at D23 Expo and was asked about the news of Spider-Man leaving the MCU. Of course, the situation between Disney and Sony has since been resolved, but his reaction to being unaware of the news went viral at the time. During a recent Buzzfeed interview, Goldblum was asked how he feels now that Spider-Man is back.

“Once again, I haven’t been following it so much, I know I should,” Goldblum replied with a laugh. “But if it sounds, if everything worked out, well it’s as I said in that video, I had faith in all the players involved. They’re adults and professionals. And I imagine everybody wants is for the greatest good for the entire community, and that must include a marriage, a successful marriage, and new Spider-Man stories. So, bravo, I’m very happy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff Goldblum’s was visiting Buzzfeefd to promote his National Geographic docuseries from Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which premiered this week. The new show follows the beloved actor as he “pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas.” The first episode took the actor into the world of ice cream, and he’ll be seen next tackling tattoos.

During the Buzzfeed interview, Goldblum was also asked if he’d be returning to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Hey, we’re talking about it, in fact. You know, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine, so I hope so,” Goldblum shared.

The first episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is now streaming on Disney+. Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters on July 16, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.