Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. The news was confirmed on Wednesday via People.com, with the actress’ representative reportedly confirming it. Additional details surrounding the pregnancy are unknown at this point. The Hunger Games and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star was first publicly linked to Maroney, an art director, in June of 2018. The couple then got engaged in February of 2019, and were married in October of 2019.

Back in 2019, Lawrence praised her now-husband as “the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” telling the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast how the pair got engaged.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’” Lawrence said at the time.

“It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s – you know,” Lawrence continued. “He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

This news comes on the same day of the release of the trailer for Lawrence’s latest movie, Don’t Look Up. The star-studded ensemble film is written and directed by Adam McKay, and will follow two low-level scientists (played by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world, but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace. The film will also star Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Paten, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley.

“The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way,” McKay previously said of the film.

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture.” Netflix’s Head of Film Scott Stuber added. “Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

