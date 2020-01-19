Jeremy Renner and Matthew McConaughey Spotted at UFC 246

All eyes in the fighting world are on UFC 246 for the return of Conor McGregor as he takes on Daniel “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight main event bout. McGregor’s return to the octagon for Ultimate Fighting Championship is massive, given that he hasn’t squared off in more than a year. This of course is bringing interest from celebrities including Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, as Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is making a public appearance for the card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Renner wasn’t the only celebrity spotted, as Matthew McConaughey was also spotted at the event.

Renner’s appearance might be a surprise for some fighting fans, as Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt is a familiar face seen in the crowd for many UFC events.

It’s not clear if Pratt is in attendance for this event, but at least his Marvel Studios family is being represented.

McConaughey is currently promoting his new movie The Gentlemen, a Guy Ritchie-directed crime caper co-starring Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, among other notable actors.

Many fans are curious about Renner’s status as Hawkeye, especially with rumors that the Disney+ series is delayed for the foreseeable future. Disney refuted those reports and stated that they’re right on track with the Marvel Studios series featuring the Avenging Archer.

Marvel producer Trinh Tran previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the project and teased how Avengers: Endgame set the stage for the future of the MCU.

“It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer,” Tran told ComicBook.com on Thursday. “That was over a year ago! … I think with Endgame, it’s always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you’re just going to have to find… I can’t say much about that!”

Secrecy is still the key, and hopefully Renner doesn’t let slip any Marvel secrets while he’s enjoying the big UFC fight.

UFC 246 is available on ESPN+.