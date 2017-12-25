‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback Photo Of His First Time On Camera

Before he was an Avenger, Jeremy Renner was Mark D’Agastino in a 1995 film called Senior Trip.

Renner, who now has more than 50 acting credits to his name, earned his first acting credit alongside co-stars Matt Frewer, Valerie Mahaffey, Lawrence Dane, Tommy Chong, Rob Moore, and Tara Strong. Reflecting on his first time on camera, Renner shared a photo on Instagram with a black and white photo of him in the Mark D’Agastino part.

“Way back to my first time on camera,” Renner captioned the photo.

Now, Renner is best recognized for his roles as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which he has now played in three different films) and title such as The Hurt Locker and The Town. The actor is up for a standalone film as Hawkeye should Marvel Studios ever decide they want one. “It would be a wonderful thing,” Renner recently told SCMP. “Just don’t wait too long! I don’t want to be in my 50s in tights.”

Renner is set to appear in the Marvel Studios ensemble film Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel which is in production now for release in 2019. He has played Hawkeye since 2011, when he first appeared in Thor. Since, he has reprised the role for The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.