Jeremy Renner Calls Ex-Wife “Unstable Liar” in New Court Documents

Earlier this month, Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner‘s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco filed for sole custody of the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, accusing the Hawkeye actor of drug abuse and physical abuse among other claims. Now, Renner is firing back and calling Pacheco an “unstable liar” in new court documents related to the case. The documents, acquired by TMZ and filed by Renner’s lawyer also calls Pacheco’s claims “absolute nonsense.”

While Pacheco and Renner have long been a bit at odds regarding the dissolution of their 10-month marriage and child support-related issues for their daughter, it’s not exactly clear what prompted the latest concerns. That said, Pacheco has made some alarming claims. Earlier this month, court documents revealed that Pacheco claims that Renner threatened to kill himself and even discharged his gun into the ceiling while his daughter was sleeping in her room. Pacheco also claims that Renner has substance abuse issues and has been not only under the influence while he had custody of the little girl, but that he has left drugs out where the child could reach them. Pacheco also claims that Renner has talked about killing her as well as claimed that Renner has both physically and sexually abused his daughter.

Renner denies all of Pacheco’s claims. His latest court documents not only call Pacheco an “unstable liar,” but also claims that a photo Pacheco submitted as supporting evidence of her claims regarding the gun was “grossly doctored”. Renner additionally claims that not only is he not an addict, but he himself is now asking that Pacheco have supervised visitation due to his counter claim that she is unstable.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a representative for the actor previously told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

While Renner may be dealing with some troubling and complex legal issues in his personal life, professionally things are continuing to move forward for the actor. Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series which is expected to hit the streaming service in 2021. According to series producer Trinh Tran, while Barton was written as ready for retirement in Endgame and a new archer is rising in the form of Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld), the upcoming series could focus on both characters.

“Well, they’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right?” Tran told ComicBook.com recently. “So you want to make sure… I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”

