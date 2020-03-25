Jeremy Renner Fans Think His “DJ Sloth” Quarantine Costume Is Adorable

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, with the only way to slow the spread of the virus being to quarantine yourself in your home, as it not only prevents you from contracting it, but it also thwarts individuals who might not be experiencing symptoms from transmitting it to others. All of this time we are spending in our homes is forcing us to find inventive ways to kill time, which even extends to our favorite movie stars. In the case of Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jeremy Renner, he took to Twitter to show off his “DJ Sloth” persona that he has embraced while spending time with his daughter.

In these CRAZY times for all of us, we’re finding CREATIVE ways to keep our spirits up, body and minds active, and our hearts full. Much love to everyone out there ! #threetoed #staysafe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LsuqOPuG3h — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) March 24, 2020

As you can imagine, the actor’s fans are loving his outfit and the comments his daughter is making in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Renner’s ensemble!

Best Thing I’ve Seen All Day

This is the best thing I’ve seen all day. It made me laugh am 😂 and put a smile 😊 on my face. It’s the cutest thing ever! — Theresa Salazar (@tsalazar82) March 24, 2020

Didn’t Expect to See

Something I didn’t expect to see. Love it. Glad you are having fun and doing well. Stay safe and well. — Emma Jay – save The OA 🐝⚫ (@Sephirayne) March 24, 2020

Great Dad

It shows how much you love your child. That you care enough to keep her mind occupied on playing instead of the reason she’s not in school. Your a great dad!! — Kimberly (@Kimberl64607525) March 24, 2020

Thank You Mr. Renner

My son loved this and laughed really hard (he’s 4). Thank you Mr. Renner. — Rebecca Walker (@Rebecca43183784) March 24, 2020

Smile on My Face

Jeremy, you are too funny!!!!! Thanks for putting a big smile on my face!!!!! Hope all is well with you, Ava and the rest of your family and friends!!!!! I just got back from my normal check-up and it was all good!!!!! Stay safe!!!!!😃 — Marcia Milton (@milton_marcia) March 24, 2020

Life Is Good

“Dad, what’s this?” Life is good. — Carl Bressler (@CarlBressler) March 24, 2020

Fun in the Renner Home

🤣🤣🤣 Must be fun in the Renner Home 💕 — Angela Magee (@AngelaMagee5) March 24, 2020

Too Much Fun

Wonderful! You are having too much fun with your daughter. Makes me smile — ewulff (@ewulff1) March 24, 2020

Way to Go

What we do for our children 😂🤣🤣 way to go hun! Loving it. I’m crazy times we definitely need to entertain our kids and our selves. Enjoy this extra time and make it enjoyable. #thelittlethings #family — Fox Fyre (@FoxFyreVixn) March 24, 2020

So Cool