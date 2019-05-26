Jeremy Renner Shares Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Photo of Hawkeye and Black Widow

Despite the success of Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the second highest grossing film in history with a good chance to top the list, some fans were sad to see some of their favorite heroes leave — especially Jeremy Renner. The Hawkeye actor had to say goodbye to his longtime screen partner Scarlett Johansson, whose character Black Widow sacrificed herself in the Marvel Studios film.

Now Renner took to social media to pay tribute to his friend, posting a touching behind the scenes photo with Johansson while filming one of their emotional scenes from Avengers: Endgame. Take a look in the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This might be the end of Black Widow moving forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but rest assured we will see more adventures with Natasha Romanoff.

Marvel Studios is currently working on a Black Widow spinoff movie that will take place in the past, though when exactly is currently unknown. Some rumors indicate it will be before the Avengers and her time in SHIELD, while a recent report says it could take place after Captain America: Civil War but before the current events in the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke with ComicBook.com about the Black Widow movie and how it affected their plans for the character in the latest film.

“We weren’t fully aware of [the Black Widow movie], but, even when that became clearer that it was one of the things that they were intending to do, no one told us not to do what we were doing,” Markus explained.

“Right, and that’s function of her arc, right?” McFeely added. “Her finally finding a purpose, a family, and being willing to sacrifice everything for that family. I think of her as perhaps the strongest person in the whole movie. She’s the woman on the wall in the five years. And even when Captain America has doubts, and remember he says to her, ‘Maybe we don’t need to be doing this.’ She does not share that opinion.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly the Black Widow movie will be released, but fans can see Avengers: Endgame in theaters now.