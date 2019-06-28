The Internet Is Flipping out Over Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Releasing a New Single

Throughout his impressive acting career, Jeremy Renner has earned a huge following, thanks to films like The Hurt Locker, Tag, and his multiple entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Renner’s talents extend outside the world of acting, as he has also offered audiences a number of musical projects, with Renner having recently released an all-new single. Despite the performer having previously delivered his fans tracks, some audiences continue to be surprised with this foray into music, resulting in a number of surprising reactions. As far as the actual quality of the song, fans are split on whether or not Renner is as skilled behind a microphone as he is on screen.

The new single, “Heaven Don’t Have a Name,” might confuse fans as he previously lent his vocal abilities to a song by Sam Feldt, “Heaven Don’t Have a Name.” Yes, Jeremy Renner’s new single is a new version of a song he already offered his guest vocals on, which is only complicating matters among his fans who were hoping to get an entirely new song.

Song of this summer and every summer to follow pic.twitter.com/DRX8bTwccf — Tim Crisp (@betteryetpod) June 28, 2019

The fuck? pic.twitter.com/I5S094vbqa — T H E VV O R S T (@MilfParade) June 28, 2019

Currently engaged in a very intense game of chicken w/ myself re: hitting play on this — T H E VV O R S T (@MilfParade) June 28, 2019

i have jeremy renner’s song on my spotify and downloaded on my phone it lowkey slaps pic.twitter.com/N8bg0ikZW2 — #1 soprampredictaboolagotta stan (@mcupratt) June 28, 2019

OMG WHEN I GET A HEAVEN DON’T HAVE A NAME TATTOO pic.twitter.com/7M887EzIYC — 𝒽ℯ𝒶𝓋ℯ𝓃 𝒹ℴ𝓃𝓉 𝒽𝒶𝓋ℯ 𝒶 𝓃𝒶𝓂ℯ (@smaIIwrIds) June 28, 2019

only real fans know that jeremy renner made other songs before heaven don’t have a name, an example would be the song mmm mmm mmm mmm, it’s truly a classic. pic.twitter.com/bOym04fdBw — tabi (@cwbarnes) June 28, 2019

jeremy renner’s agent and publicist after he dropped heaven dont got a name pic.twitter.com/o4ru2mmrXQ — 𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐚 (@spideycheol) June 28, 2019

holy shit how am i just now finding out about jeremy renner’s cover of “house of the rising sun” in the style of imagine dragons pic.twitter.com/K8tvyasBzP — thomas. (@handsome_pal) June 28, 2019

pls don’t block me but jeremy renner’s new song kinda slaps,,, — nat ⟐ (@sunshine_crime) June 28, 2019

Jeremy Renner: I want to be a singer



Record Label: Ok, we can make this work, we just have to be careful not to-



Renner: Make the album cover look like it’s from 2002



Label: See that’s the thing, if it’s cheesy, people might-



Renner: 2002 pic.twitter.com/S7GiDW04ji — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) June 28, 2019

