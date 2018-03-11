How ‘Jessica Jones’ Builds Off ‘Captain America: Civil War’

The brand new season of Jessica Jones is loaded with references to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even sets up future Netflix series. But the ties to the movies were surprising.

Warning: Spoilers for the second season of Jessica Jones below.

The biggest tie becomes a major plot point in the series, as they make frequent mentions of something first introduced in Captain America: Civil War.

After Jessica discovers the true identity of the killer targeting people involved with IGH is her own mother, she realizes they possess the same super strength and heightened reflexes. But her mother is also afflicted with uncontrollable rage.

At first Jessica is determined to see the parent she thought was dead brought to justice, and then she realized the only place capable of keeping her imprisoned would be the Raft.

The Raft, for those who don’t know or might have forgotten, was high-tech prison in the middle of the ocean meant to house individuals with powers, first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Ant-Man, Scarlet Witch, the Falcon, and Hawkeye were all taken there after the epic airport battle, though Steve Rogers later broke his allies out.

The prison has also popped up in the recent Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic, where Hawkeye doubles down on his decision to retire from superheroics.

The Raft is frequently mentioned throughout the rest of Jessica Jones, as the private investigator struggles with whether she wants to try and help her mom or turn her in — or perhaps even join her.

The Netflix series rarely build off of the events of the Marvel Studios films like this, with the exception being the first season of Daredevil. In that, the Kingpin is using the aftermath of “the Incident” AKA the Chitauri invasion to enact his will on Hell’s Kitchen. Using the Raft as a plot point is a clever way to tie into the movies without behind beheld to what actually occurred in them, and is a nod for those fans who pay attention to the films and the series.

Of course, there is the more overt nod from Oscar’s son Vido, who loves his Captain America toy and rarely leaves it behind. Which also makes sense given Cap’s current status as a vigilante, since his dad is an ex-con himself.

The second season of Jessica Jones is now streaming on Netflix.

