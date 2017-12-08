‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Synopsis and New Image Released

A new synopsis and image for Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones series have been released.

It looks like Jessica will be digging into her own history in the wake of defeating Kilgrave in her first outing. “New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave,” the synopsis reads. “Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe thriving lately, with hits such as Thor: Ragnarok closely adapting Marvel Comics stories like Planet Hulk. So, it’s no surprise to hear series creator Melissa Rosenberg promising to follow the Marvel Comics source material a bit more closely in Season 2.

The new image from Jessica Jones Season 2 can be seen below!

“I will always use as much as I can from the books, but unfortunately we’ve gone away from that mythology,” Rosenberg said. “The MCU is very different, and we’re probably not going to be able to do parallel storylines. But I take every little piece I can [from the comics], because it’s so good.”

What’s important to Rosenberg, however, is a compelling portrayal of Jessica’s story. “I just want to continue with Jessica’s character – she’s very damaged, and the damage goes beyond Kilgrave, so there’s a lot to mine from in her backstory and her present day situation,” Rosenberg added.

Jessica Jones will return on Netflix in 2018. Season 1 is now available, along with The Punisher, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

(via DigitalSpy)