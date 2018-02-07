‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The new trailer for Netflix and Marvel’s anticipated second season of Jessica Jones has been released, and you can catch the whole thing in the video above.

With Killgrave gone, season 2 of Jessica Jones will focus on Jessica (reprised by Krysten Ritter) pulling back the layers of her past, including how she got these superhuman powers in the first place. That’s not going to be easy, but luckily Jessica seems to have a never-ending supply of liquor to get through it. The same cannot be said for her bartender’s glassware collection.

Jessica will return to some painful places, including where she was experimented on and the scene of the accident that took her family. Season 1 of Jessica Jones pulled no punches, and season 2 is likely to follow in its footsteps.

The trailer also showcases her supporting cast, which will feature the return of Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), and Jeryn Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and if that last bit of footage is any indication, it could also feature an unwelcome return of Killgrave himself (played by David Tennant).

Jessica Jones currently holds an 85.90 on ComicBook.com’s Composite Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot. The show also holds a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot there as well.

Jessica Jones season 2 is slated to hit Netflix on March 8.