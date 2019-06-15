Jessica Jones Season 3 Ending Explained

The third and final season of Jessica Jones is now upon us and there’s no denying that it ended with a bang. At times, the finale episode “A.K.A Everything” was moving a million miles an hour and could be a bit hard to process. No worries, though — we’ve got you covered! Full spoilers for the final episode of Jessica Jones Season Three up ahead! You’ve been warned.

The last third of the season saw a massive shift in antagonists, changing from Jeremy Bobb’s Gregory Salinger to Rachael Taylor’s Trish Walker. Because of the trauma with her mother, Trish has turned into an unstoppable killing machine, which Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) finally manages to stop. With her adoptive mother dead and her adoptive sister at The Raft for the rest of her life, nothing’s keeping Jessica in the city any longer.

In the closing moments of the episode, Jessica says goodbye to Erik Gelden (Benjamin Walker), before handing the keys for Alias Investigations over to Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), who’s been fired from his job with Jeri Hogarth. The bourbon-drinking hero then heads to a bus station to buy a one-ticket ticket to El Paso, Texas so that she can cross over into Mexico and leave her current life behind for good.

And that’s when things start getting a bit funky. As soon as she reaches over for her ticket to El Paso, the station all of a sudden begins to turn purple and we’re treated to a surprising voiceover by none other than David Tennant. While he doesn’t appear in the flesh on-screen, Tennant’s voice is unmistakable as he applauds Jessica for leaving the city, saying the people’s problems are no longer hers to solve.

This thought certainly has an impact on the hero as she turns around in deep thought. Then, as “Keep on Livin’” by Le Tigre begins to play, she walks back into the bustling world of New York City with a smile on her face. In a season full of twists and turns, it’s a fitting ending throwing at least one more twist in for good measure.

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.