Every R-Rated MCU Project Ranked Worst to Best

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have built its success on more family-friendly releases, but it has since branched out into more mature projects. Since the franchise’s beginning, the MCU has delivered adaptations of the heroes and stories of Marvel Comics in a way that kept the tone relatively light, even in incredibly high-stakes moments. This lent itself well to early success, but over time, the franchise has evolved to include stories with a far darker aspect. Some of the brutal violence and narrative themes that are a long-standing part of some Marvel Comics stories have since been adapted into the franchise, prompting more mature movies and TV projects in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to delivering brutal MCU moments, there are a few projects that the franchise deemed too extreme for younger audiences. To date, only a handful of MCU releases have been officially R-rated, but the violent content that they contain deems such a classification more than necessary. With that in mind, here is every R-Rated MCU project, ranked from worst to best.

5) Echo

Echo took a character introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and gave her an MCU TV show of her own. The show earned a TV-MA rating for its graphic depiction of bloody violence, and while star Alaqua Cox was praised for her performance, it struggled to live up to the high expectations set by its place in the MCU. In that regard, Echo‘s place in the MCU may have worked against the show, as many felt the character had not been sufficiently established to warrant an entire show of her own. While Echo is solid Marvel viewing, it struggles to match up with some of the franchise’s comparably rated projects.

4) Marvel Zombies

The animated adaptation of Marvel Zombies took the horror concept and ran with it, further exploring the alternate, zombie-infested timeline of its source material. Considering its dark tone, Marvel Zombies earned a TV-MA rating, firmly establishing it as being intended only for more mature Marvel audiences. While the show earned praise for its entertainment value, it lacked sufficient originality to truly impress audiences or critics. Its blend of superhero action and horror is solid, but it simply doesn’t live up to the majority of the MCU’s live-action R-rated projects.

3) Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again marks the full integration of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the MCU, retroactively accepting the previous Netflix show as canon. The show’s story, which follows Daredevil and Kingpin’s battle for the soul of New York City, has already continued over two seasons, with a third in the works. It’s a dark and brutal depiction of one of Marvel’s best street-level heroes, and while it’s a great MCU TV show, the TV-MA-rated Daredevil story struggles to step out of the shadow of the original Netflix series’ quality.

2) The Punisher: One Last Kill

The Punisher: One Last Kill might only be a Marvel Special Presentation, but what it lacks in runtime it makes up for in sheer unadulterated brutality. Its early examination of Frank Castle’s trauma and resulting identity crisis is put on hold when a veritable army of criminals comes for him, leading to an epic and blood-soaked confrontation that shows off all the best parts of the character. The Punisher: One Last Kill might lack subtlety, but in terms of its graphic violence and brilliantly executed action sequences, it’s one of the MCU’s strongest TV-MA offerings to date.

1) Deadpool & Wolverine

Currently the MCU’s only R-rated movie release, Deadpool & Wolverine serves as a decidedly unique entry into the franchise. For the few things that don’t make sense about Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie delivers the most comic-accurate depictions of both of its eponymous heroes in the best possible way. With blood-soaked action scenes offset by Deadpool’s irreverent sense of humor, Deadpool & Wolverine makes full use of its R rating with coarse language and hilarious instances of violence, perfectly capturing the spirit of its core characters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!