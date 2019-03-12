‘Jessica Jones’ Star David Tennant Won’t Be In Season Three

Even though Jessica Jones is ending with its upcoming season, the endcap reportedly won’t feature David Tennant‘s Kilgrave. In a recent interview with EW, the actor confirmed his horrific villain will be absent from the third season.

Though he was killed at the end of the first season, Tennant reprised his role in season two as he appeared in visions to Krysten Ritter’s titular character. If he were to return, fans expected a similar setup for Season Three.

While the show was sent to the chopping block, Tennant revealed that he’s at peace with the decision from the streaming giant.

“I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have,” Tennant said at South by Southwest. “Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was canceled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory.”

As it stands now, Jessica Jones Season Three has yet to receive a release date though many expect it to drop in the first half of this year. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos in 2001, Jones is one of Marvel’s “youngest” characters to get their own property.

The show might be done at Netflix, but Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously said that Jessica Jones — and the other Defendersverse shows, for that matter — could end up carrying on elsewhere if the situation was right.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote, throwing some shade at Netflix for its decisions. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’

The first two seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.

Were you hoping to see Kilgrave in Jessica Jones season three? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

