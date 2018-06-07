Funko Could Be Making More ‘Jessica Jones’ Collectibles

It could be a while until the world gets more episodes of Jessica Jones, but it looks like fans of the Netflix series could soon have a chance to show off their love.

Funko, which produces POP figures and various other nerdy collectibles, has been in the process of sharing “hints” for their upcoming San Diego Comic-Con exclusives. One of the most recent ones was somewhat of an easy guess, as it showed the art from Jessica Jones‘ season two New York Comic Con poster condensed into a circle. You can check out a screenshot comparing the two.

Considering how few Marvel television POPs have been made in recent years, this news of more Jessica Jones collectibles is sure to be welcomed news. As it is, the show’s representation in Funko’s product lines is somewhat slim, with Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) getting POP figures back in 2017. (A POP of the villainous Kilgrave was initially planned by the company, but has been cancelled in the years since.)

So, what could this new SDCC-exclusive figure end up being? As the Instagram count FunkoFinderz theorized, there’s a chance that Funko’s “hint” is actually from the side of a Rock Candy box, possibly of a figure of Jessica.

Funko’s Rock Candy line, which first began in 2016, brings highly-stylized versions of (mostly) female characters to life. Over the past few years, Funko has made quite a few other Marvel characters, including Captain Marvel, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Gamora, and Mantis.

While it’s too early to tell exactly if this Jessica Jones-themed figure is a Rock Candy — or which character it is of — diehard fans of the character are sure to be excited. And it sounds like Ritter probably wouldn’t be opposed to getting one for herself, considering how outspoken she’s been about female superheroes getting their own toys.

“I was like, ‘What?! Girls can sell toys!’ and kind of went on a pilgrimage to make sure we got some and now I signed a bunch of today.” Ritter said in a previous interview. “I love them. We have like four different action figures for Jessica Jones, which I think is great. Girls should have toys too!”

Would you want to add a Jessica Jones Rock Candy to your collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Jessica Jones has been renewed for a third season. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.