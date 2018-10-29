Jimmy Kimmel To Appear In Marvel’s West Coast Avengers

The crew of Marvel’s West Coast Avengers will soon be making an appearance on late night television, and thus will bring Jimmy Kimmel into the comics world.

The Hawkeyes will bring America, Gwenpool, Kid Omega, and the rest of the crew to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live in West Coast Avengers #4, bringing Jimmy Kimmel into the world of Marvel Comics. For Kate Bishop, this will be the opportunity to prove to viewers around the world that the West Coast Avengers can save the day and do so without breaking everything, so there’s a bit riding on this appearance according to series editor Alanna Smith.

“We wanted the new West Coast Avengers to be able to debut to the rest of the Marvel Universe in a big, bombastic way,” Smith told Marvel. “And what’s a better place for a team that’s courting the LA limelight to debut than ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’? (Or, at least, the Marvel U equivalent!)”

Kimmel will also be on the issue’s variant cover alongside the West Coast Avengers team, which was created by artist David Nakayama. You can check out the new cover above and another preview image from the issue below.

“This is actually Hawkeye’s second time in the hot seat of a famous talk show,” Smith said. “[Clint Barton] went on ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ in AVENGERS #239, an appearance which we’ve paid homage to with our Jimmy Kimmel variant cover!”

From that preview image, the team looks pretty settled in on the couch, but Bishop looks a bit stressed out, much to Kimmel’s delight. Who knows, maybe they are showing her baby picture or something on the screen (talk shows tend to do that sort of thing).

West Coast Avengers #4 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Stefano Caselli, and you can check out the official description below.

“If the team thought a 50-Foot Woman version of Tigra was trouble, just wait till they get a load of her “friends.” That’s right, it’s close encounters of the very large and destructive kind as the West Coast Avengers try to save the day from B-moviemonster-sized threats roaming Los Angeles! And while her team takes the direct approach, Kate Bishop finds herself in a compromising position when trying to get ahead of the game… Is she going to end up on the wrong side of this battle?!”

West Coast Avengers #4 is in comic stores on November 21st.