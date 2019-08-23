Jon Favreau is Being Optimistic That Spider-Man Will Remain in Marvel Cinematic Universe

D23 Expo is currently in full swing in Anaheim, which means tons of big names in Disney are in attendance. One such celebrity is Jon Favreau, the actor/director who is known for helming films such as Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King as well as playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, Favreau was asked about the recent split between Disney and Sony, which could result in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man never being seen again in the MCU. Since Favreau was one of the stars of Spider-Man: Far Far From, he shared his feelings with ET Online, saying he’s “cautiously optimistic.”

“After all that time, it took 10 years for him to get to a good relationship!” Favreau joked before seriously addressing the situation. “It’s still early days. As a fan, [I’m] cautiously hopeful that something will come together, because I think all the fans wanna see those characters together. I don’t mean Happy and May, I mean Spidey with the MCU.”

“So, still early days. Things don’t always — what you read isn’t always indicative of where things are now, so hopefully I’ll find out more while I’m here,” he added. “But as a fan, I’m hopeful that… you know, cautiously optimistic. Holding out hope that this isn’t the final chapter of that story.”

While Favreau’s words are encouraging, it’s also another gut punch to the Happy and May shippers. It’ll be a real shame if they never get to be onscreen together again!

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away.

Favreau is currently at D23 promoting his upcoming Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, which premieres on the streaming service on November 12th.