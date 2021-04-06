Jordan Peterson Shocked Captain America Comic Appears To Parody His Ideas As Red Skull Philosophy

Candian psychology professor and YouTube personality Joran Peterson is feeling some kind of way about Marvel Comics villain Red Skull supposedly being modeled on his philosophical views. Peterson has apparently been checking out the current run of Captain Americacomics by acclaimed author and comic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and found Coates' version of Red Skull to be upsettingly close to his own teachings and views. After Twitter users alerted him to some pages of Red Skull doctrine in one of Coates' comics, Peterson posted "What the hell?" in response. Naturally, that interaction set Twitter off, with people weighing in with humor, outrage, and everything else you see below:

What Universe Is This? Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021 Needless to say, Jordan Peterson did not take it well when he finally looked at Coates' Captain America comic. prevnext

Man In The Mirror Jordan peterson and the red skull pic.twitter.com/KcebXinfZp — Ducksfortea (@ducksfortea) April 6, 2021 Of course, this is Twitter we're talking about, so Peterson's reply immediately opened the floodgates of Marvel-themed mockery. prevnext

The Battle Begins The fact that you can paste your culture hero's words into thought bubbles coming from the Red Skull and they are an exact thematic match is not an indictment of Ta-Nehisi Coates. — Kevin O 'Malley (@platitudes_r_us) April 6, 2021 Jordan Peterson has just as many fans and supporters as he does detractors - so immediately this observation morphed into a full-blown flame-war. prevnext

Die A Hero... Or you live long enough to see yourself become the fash pic.twitter.com/FDVJrE7ERX — The Serfs (@theserfstv) April 6, 2021 This quote from The Dark Knight will never get old. And if it does, it will become the villain. prevnext

Skull Fans I've never been more of a fan of Red Skull as i have from this point forward.... https://t.co/mEslSyRIsV — pixelnog (@pixelnog) April 6, 2021 This guy's tweet isn't going to age too well. prevnext

Will It Even Matter? I love that his reaction is “what the hell,” like, is he about to self-reflect on the fascistic slant of his messaging? Or is he about to double down on his message that proper masculinity has gone out of style, playing right into the comic’s narrative? — Mexican-American Muscle (@RickyMemory) April 6, 2021 Peterson is upset; the public is talking - but will it lead to any real discourse? Does Twitter ever lead to that? prevnext