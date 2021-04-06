Jordan Peterson Shocked Captain America Comic Appears To Parody His Ideas As Red Skull Philosophy

By Kofi Outlaw

Candian psychology professor and YouTube personality Joran Peterson is feeling some kind of way about Marvel Comics villain Red Skull supposedly being modeled on his philosophical views. Peterson has apparently been checking out the current run of Captain Americacomics by acclaimed author and comic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and found Coates' version of Red Skull to be upsettingly close to his own teachings and views. After Twitter users alerted him to some pages of Red Skull doctrine in one of Coates' comics, Peterson posted "What the hell?" in response. Naturally, that interaction set Twitter off, with people weighing in with humor, outrage, and everything else you see below:

What Universe Is This?

Needless to say, Jordan Peterson did not take it well when he finally looked at Coates' Captain America comic. 

Man In The Mirror

Of course, this is Twitter we're talking about, so Peterson's reply immediately opened the floodgates of Marvel-themed mockery. 

The Battle Begins

Jordan Peterson has just as many fans and supporters as he does detractors - so immediately this observation morphed into a full-blown flame-war. 

Die A Hero...

This quote from The Dark Knight will never get old. And if it does, it will become the villain. 

Skull Fans

This guy's tweet isn't going to age too well. 

Will It Even Matter?

Peterson is upset; the public is talking - but will it lead to any real discourse? Does Twitter ever lead to that? 

What Kirby and Simon Wanted

Do some research on the history of Marvel Comics' earliest creators. They definitely had an agenda. 

