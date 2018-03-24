‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Wants To Make Marvel Movie Without Superheroes

In the ten years, Marvel Studios has been making movies as a part of their ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, the popular movie studio has released 18 movies and has at least six movies in various stages of development.

While the movie studio has yet to come away with an Oscar, it’s put together a cinematic universe that cast and crew members alike are chomping at bit to be a part of it.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is no different. The director recently took to Twitter to say he wants to direct a Marvel movie. He even included a pitch of what his movie would consist of.

“I want to direct a Marvel movie that features no superheroes,” Vogt-Roberts tweeted. “It would be an absurdist dramedy that follows a group of random humans who deal with that magic and aliens exist.”

That’s a bold strategy, but if you take a step back and thinking about it, some of the MCU’s best films have come off the heel of bold decisions.

The entire cinematic universe was kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man, who was essentially a C-list comic book character at the time. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — virtually nobodies in the Marvel Comicsverse when their movie dropped — is one of Marvel’s most successful franchises, having made over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Suffice to say, Vogt-Roberts’ idea isn’t entirely out of this world, especially when you have a crew like Kevin Feige and company overseeing all film projects for Marvel Studios.

DC pulled a similar idea recently, although they put their project on television instead of the silver screen. Powerless, a sitcom set in the DC universe, was originally ordered to series by NBC but its twelve-episode first season was canceled nine episodes in, with the network eventually pulling the last three episodes from its schedule.

As for Vogt-Roberts, his last project was Kong: Skull Island, a part of Warner Brothers’ MonsterVerse — a shared cinematic universe starring Godzilla in King Kong. Skull Island was both a critical and commercial success as it made over $566 at the box office and garnered generally positive reviews from both fans and critics.