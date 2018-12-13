Josh Brolin Celebrates New ‘Deadpool’ Movie Release with a Dancing Thanos

Josh Brolin isn’t about to let you forget that he decimated half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor known for playing Thanos took to Instagram last night to promote one of his movies with another.

“Got the feels today,” the actor wrote. While we may never get the image of Thanos doing a risqué dance out of our brains, we do love Brolin’s sense of humor.

The actor included “#thatotherdeadpoolmoviecameout” in his post, which was his way of promoting Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, which hit theaters yesterday. Brolin plays Cable, the time traveling anti-hero, in both versions of the movie. The big change for this new version is the addition of Fred Savage, who channels his role from The Princess Bride, which people seem to enjoy.

Broil also added a “#50%” to his post, because he’s not about to let anyone forget what Thanos did earlier this year. The actor loves reminding the world of Thanos’ crimes, even joking about it when the Avengers: Endgame trailer was released. “For the 50 percent of who are still here,” Brolin wrote next to a smiling devil emoji.

His silly post also featured “#killingit,” which could be a reference to all the characters he killed in Infinity War, but we think he’s just bragging about those unhinged, unstoppable dance moves.

Brolin reposted the video from @jasonriv37, who might have the ultimate winning caption with, “I love it when daddy snaps.” Apparently, many people have taken to Thanos and his thick purple bod. We’re not here to judge- live your truth, Jason!

Comic book movies and zany Instagram posts aren’t all Josh Brolin has going on these days. The actor is set to co-star with Jessica Chastain in the upcoming film George and Tammy, the story of country western stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. He is also going to be starring in a Hulu series about “a soulless movie star named Josh Brolin.” Based on his hilarious Instagram posts, we can only assume he’ll be playing a much different version of himself. No soulless person would share that dancing Thanos.

Once Upon a Deadpool is currently in theaters everywhere. Avengers: Endgame will be hitting the big screen on on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming superhero films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.