Josh Brolin Says ‘Deadpool 2’ Is Very Different From First Film

Fans of the Merc with a Mouth should expect something different out of his second film.

Deadpool 2 will introduce Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant Cable. Brolin says that the sequel to 2016’s surprise hit is quite different from the original movie, as he told Flickering Myth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said.

Brolin is also playing Thanos in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. Of both his Marvel movies, Brolin said, “I really enjoyed them both. I didn’t think I would! But I did.”

Brolin said in a previous interview that he fully expects some Thanos humor to pop up in Deadpool 2.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said, laughing. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

In fact, a couple of Thanos jokes worked their way into the Deadpool 2 trailer. Those were part of the trailer’s frame story though, so it’s unclear what jokes will make it into the actual movie.

That Brolin was surprised by how much he enjoyed Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War makes sense. Brolin has stated that he was hesitant to even take the job of playing Cable.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy.’ My wife – thank god – said to just read it. ‘Why are you even talking, just read it.’ I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone, I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!