Karen Gillan Reveals Her April O’Neil From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cosplay

Karen Gillan has become an international superstar thanks to her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like many of her co-stars, she’s managed to pivot from Marvel to another valuable blockbuster franchise. Gillan joined Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in the Jumanji reboot Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – and now she’s coming back for the sequel film, Jumanji: The Next Level. Well the Jumanji 2 cast was in Mexico doing the press junket for the film, and Gillan’s choice of wardrobe quickly went viral.

Take a lot at Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan, dressed in an outfiit that looks like it could be cosplay of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character, April O’Neil!

“April O’Neil goes to the Jumanji Press Day 3! #JumanjiTheNextLevel #cabo” —Karen Gillan

This being Hollywood and all, it’s hard to know if Karen Gillan chose that outfit knowing what kind of buzz it would generate, or if it just happened to be a happy coincidence. Either way, the end effect is the same: Gillan’s look went viral, sparking all kinds of hilarious fan-generated TMNT memes in response:

Aw, yes, an outfit similar to April O’Neil from the original animated 1987 series, the show that got me hooked on it all. 🐢🐢🐢🐢 🐀 Looking great, Karen! 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/K8RZ3Hw4WA — Sabrina, the Teenage Witch 🧙🏻‍♀️🔔📖🕯 (@brinatello) November 24, 2019

God really has her favourites pic.twitter.com/6VzL9SEqem — Gothai (@gothaiii) November 24, 2019

And, naturally, the picture has also inspired fans to nominate Gillan for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie:

P.S. Please play April. Some studio exec needs to see this … 🙌🙌 — Jamie Maldonado (@JamieMphoto) November 24, 2019

Holy crap you would be perfect as April! Hollywood get on that ASAP! pic.twitter.com/XeMN6uEWQB — Dust Polinski: Polka King of the Midwest (@DustyWayne4) November 24, 2019

Would you like to see Karen Gillan play April O’Neil in a TMNT movie, or are you hoping for another go-around with Megan Fox?

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on December 13th.