Karen Gillan Spots an Avengers: Endgame “Friend” During Her Travels

Avengers: Endgame is finally in theaters, and the movie’s cast and crew have been extra present on social media ever since its release. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the new movie, has been posting tons of fun content from behind-the-scenes treats to her favorite Nebula cosplays. Recently, she took to Twitter to post a hilarious photo of her running into an old “friend.”

“Just ran into a friend on the bus,” she wrote.

You can check out the tweet and photo below:

Just ran into a friend on the bus pic.twitter.com/KaBSvn8WyI — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 10, 2019

As you can see, the actor came across a bus ad for Avengers: Endgame and couldn’t resist snapping a photo. While the image on the bus shows Thor, Okoye, and War Machine, we suspect the “friend” she’s referring to his her own character.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post with some hilarious jokes.

Jumanji endgame crossover pic.twitter.com/wnTcaJ7odm — tira o bran do sereno (@fabriciogb03) May 10, 2019

One fan even shared some throwback photos of Gillan posing with past project posters.

same energy pic.twitter.com/nPajPbSc8R — karen doing things (@KarenGilIan2) May 10, 2019

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she’s also currently wrapping up production on the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

