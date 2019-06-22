Marvel

Every Marvel Fan Has an Opinion on Who Keanu Reeves Should Play in the MCU

If you’ve been on the internet this month, you’d notice that everyone’s raving about Speed star […]

By

If you’ve been on the internet this month, you’d notice that everyone’s raving about Speed star Keanu Reeves. Thanks to a lead role in the John Wick franchise and seemingly an additional role each month, Reeves is now the collective heartthrob of social media. On top of that, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige if he thought the actor would ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the exec admitted they try getting Reeves on board nearly every film the studio makes.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, Twitter starting flooding with fans trying to fancast the actor as an MCU character and we’ve compiled some of the best responses below. Who do you think Reeves should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.

Moonie!

Big Baddie

The Most Perfect Man

The Most Obvious Answer: Himself

The Sub-Mariner

Mr. Fantastic

Remy LeBeau

Dracula

Bring on the Power Cosmic!

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts