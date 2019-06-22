Every Marvel Fan Has an Opinion on Who Keanu Reeves Should Play in the MCU

If you’ve been on the internet this month, you’d notice that everyone’s raving about Speed star Keanu Reeves. Thanks to a lead role in the John Wick franchise and seemingly an additional role each month, Reeves is now the collective heartthrob of social media. On top of that, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige if he thought the actor would ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the exec admitted they try getting Reeves on board nearly every film the studio makes.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, Twitter starting flooding with fans trying to fancast the actor as an MCU character and we’ve compiled some of the best responses below. Who do you think Reeves should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.

Moonie!

I’m seeing lots of people saying Reed Richards, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer.



My vote?



Marc Spector: Moon Knight https://t.co/TOpqZnA80o — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 20, 2019

Big Baddie

Am I the only one that thinks #KeanuReeves should be a big bad that transitions like loki over the years? He plays a good final boss, did you see him in #AlwaysBeMyMaybe ? — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 20, 2019

The Most Perfect Man

Adam Warlock was designed to be the most perfect human and everybody can agree that Keanu Reeves is already the most perfect human there is so marvel better cast him pic.twitter.com/iefkmh5z8d — ४ 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐢 ४ (@reevesofloki) June 20, 2019

The Most Obvious Answer: Himself

Here me out: What if he’s just “Keanu Reeves?”



We’ve established the MCU is a separate universe from our own via the different Presidents, so maybe the Keanu Reeves of

Earth-199999 joined The Avengers? His powers are “being Keanu Reeves,” which is already more than Hawkeye does https://t.co/ySXYk2WHOw — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) June 19, 2019

The Sub-Mariner

People want Keanu Reeves to play Adam Warlock, while I’m over here like pic.twitter.com/5MiGBKjghh — Kaden Chevatewa (@KadenChevatewa) June 20, 2019

Mr. Fantastic

KEANU REEVES Perfect Marvel Cinematic Universe Role is FANTASTIC FOUR’s REED RICHARDS https://t.co/lVRVHCFXj1 pic.twitter.com/5tCYLxMkjZ — Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 19, 2019

Remy LeBeau

Dracula

Hmm… #KeanuReeves in the MCU? I think he’d be a great Silver Surfer or Adam Warlock, or if we go the villain route- Dracula, Kraven, or Mr. Sinister. Dracula, Blade and Doctor Strange in the same movie sounds ridiculous. Jason Wyngarde might be too on the nose/ meme-ish. pic.twitter.com/v0ULe4OV9R — Fastball Special (@Fastball_Chad) June 20, 2019

Bring on the Power Cosmic!