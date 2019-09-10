Marvel’s New Warriors: Series Star Says One Never Knows If It Will Air

At one point, things were looking up for Marvel Television and its production partner Freeform; back-to-back announcements revealed Cloak & Dagger and New Warriors would be coming to the Disney-owned network. Yet a few years later, fans have gotten two seasons of Cloak & Dagger while not much as a peep has been said about the Kevin Biegel-helmed series.

Then, Hollywood trades reported Keith David had been cast as the series antagonist. When we spoke with the actor earlier Tuesday, we had to ask about the status of the show. As one might expect, David had to remain pretty tight-lipped on the situation although he admits “everyone” seemed to enjoy the pilot the group shot and the overall premise of the show.

“In this business, one never knows,” the actor said of a potential New Warriors return. “I would hope that at some point it would come back. Everybody seemed to like it and loved the idea. Who knows why it hasn’t come to fruition yet.”

The actor didn’t want to elaborate too much on the topic, though he says if the show ever materializes, he’d jump back in a heartbeat. “That’s something that I cannot answer,” the actor continues. “That’s not something I have any control or say in. But I would gladly be a part of it whenever, if ever it comes back.”

Marvel Television has been radio silent about the series since last summer, when exec Jeph Loeb admitted in a Reddit AMA thread he and his team were still working on a home for the show.

Runaways Season Three hits Hulu on December 13th. Ghost Rider, Helstrom, and the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD are all scheduled for 2020 release. When Freeform first announced it had decided not to continue with the show in November 2017, Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley made sure to point

“We are extremely excited about Marvel’s New Warriors and look forward to finding the perfect partner to launch the series with in 2018,” Buckley said in a statement.

In addition to David, the show was set to feature Milana Vayntrub (Squirrel Girl), Derek Theler (Mister Immortal), Jeremy Tardy (Night Thrasher), Calum Worthy (Speedball), Matthew Moy (Microbe), and Kate Comer (Debrii).

