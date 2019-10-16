Kevin Feige’s New Marvel Role Could Lead to the Ultimate Multiverse

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige now has creative control over the vast majority of Marvel content including film, television, and publishing efforts. With Avengers: Endgame officially in the rear-view mirror, the timing of the move is impeccable as the producer has as clean of a slate as he has had in his decade-long career at the House of Ideas. In fact, not only is the timing perfect off the screen, but there won’t be a better time to start consolidating things than right now.

Within the next two years, fans will get both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, two properties that have been heavily touted of dealing with the mysterious multiverse teased in previous outings. And now that Feige has creative control over both film and television — things might start getting pretty funky.

As the past eleven years have shown us, we’ve been given zero reason to doubt Feige’s creative capabilities — the $23-some billion in box office receipts prove that. But as the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper grows exponentially, one might think it’d be easiest for the producer to tap into the idea of a multiverse now more than ever.

Sure, he might plan on consolidating a dozen shows from the Marvel Television stable with his massive slate of films and Disney+ shows but at some point, it’s bound to start getting messy. Much like the Arrowverse on The CW has shown, a multiverse is undoubtedly a helpful plot device, allowing writers a solid way to try fixing continuity woes. Plus, it’s a good way to bring everything under one umbrella organically, without disregarding the content already made, allowing previous seasons of shows like Agents of SHIELD and Daredevil to remain canon.

Maybe that’s a way they’d be able to explain an adult-oriented, rated-R blueprint. Perhaps the likes of Blade, Deadpool, and other Marvel “MAX” projects will take place in another universe outside the prime MCU world. After all, it looks like both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizbeth Olsen) will be able to traverse the multiverse before too long and bring whatever characters into the fray whenever the need should arise.

