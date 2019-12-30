Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige to the Fans: “Don’t Trust Us!”

It has been well over a decade since Iron Man made its big-screen debut. The 2008 film had huge ambitions about revolutionizing superhero films, and it did just that. With one film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born, and Kevin Feige has helped steer it towards unprecedented success. Nowadays, Marvel Studios is a household name thanks to its blockbuster success, and audiences trust the brand blindly on most occasions.

But as it turns out, the head of Marvel Studios isn’t a fan of free trust. Kevin Feige wants the company to prove itself every time, so you can start questioning the MCU a bit if you’d like.

Recently, the producer overseeing the MCU sat down with the New York Film Academy to talk about his career. Feige answered dozens of questions from students at the panel, and it was there the producer said his team is lucky its creative vision has worked with audiences up until now.

“Up to this point, staying true with our vision has connected with fans. Even when that’s [with] unexpected choices… with filmmakers they haven’t heard of or actors which still happens sometimes,” the producer revealed.

“What used to happen is that there’d be a big outcry and people would bemoan the choice and say it’s terrible. I’d say, ‘Alright, everybody. Let’s prove them wrong and do the work.’”

But as it turns out, Feige doesn’t mind that sort of pressure. He would rather have his choices questioned than accepted blindly, but it is the latter that happens most often these days.

“Now, and I don’t know if this makes me any more comfortable, they say, ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is, but I trust them.’ I’m like, don’t trust us. We have to prove it. We have to work to prove it to you.”

Even with Disney backing its vision, the MCU isn’t wanting to ride on its success. To take the franchise’s power for granted would go against all that Feige knows, and his team is determined to work for all the praise its heroes receive.

