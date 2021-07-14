When Could Loki Season 2 Premiere?

✖

Season 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki came to a close on Wednesday — but luckily, it seems like the Disney+ series is far from over. A mid-credits scene in this week's episode confirmed that the series will officially be returning for a second season, something that had been rumored and speculated about for quite some time. While we don't have a lot of details beyond that, that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from beginning to wonder when Season 2 of Loki could make its debut. At the moment, there is no confirmation from Marvel Studios about that, but given a few context clues, there are some possibilities. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!

Years before Loki initially premiered on Disney+, rumors surrounding a potential second season had already begun to come to light. The idea of the series getting more than one season popped up as early as 2019, with the fact being all but confirmed in reports in January of this year. Additional reporting has suggested that Loki's second season could begin production sometime in 2022, potentially as early as January of that year.

Given just how many different productions Marvel Studios has been juggling in recent months, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that Loki's second season could begin filming around that initially reported January 2022 date. That could easily place Season 2's release date as early as late 2022 or early 2023, depending on how quickly the season is turned around. While the first "wave" of MCU Disney+ shows was met with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming shows like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel were able to start up production late last year and are currently expected to debut sometime this year, a pattern that could very well be the same for Loki Season 2.

Of course, there's also the detail of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who made his MCU debut in Loki's Season 1 finale, and was confirmed to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority. Based on the way that the season was brought to a close, it's safe to assume that the plot of Season 2 of Loki will also revolve around Kang in some capacity, even if Majors himself doesn't make an appearance. Majors' Kang is, however, already confirmed to play a role in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie, which currently has a release date of February 17, 2023. While the Kang in Quantumania will likely be a different incarnation from somewhere else in the multiverse, it certainly doesn't seem impossible that Marvel could utilize the introduction of Kang to establish more lore surrounding the villain in Loki Season 2, teeing up his big-screen debut in the upcoming film. If Quantumania keeps its current February 2023 release date, that could also make a late 2022 or early 2023 release date for Loki a possibility.

Granted, all of this is purely speculation at this point, and there's always the possibility that Marvel could switch around release dates or have another plan entirely. Given what we know at the moment, it's at least safe to assume that we won't get Loki's sophomore season for a while — but hopefully, it'll be worth the wait.

