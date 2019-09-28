Kevin Feige Reportedly Writing Spider-Man Out of the MCU

Early Friday, news broke Disney and Sony had reached an agreement on a new deal that’d see Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for two years. As Spidey fans rejoice this weekend, the celebration could be a bit short lived. ComicBook.com has learned the current plan under the new deal is for Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige to use those two movies to write Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eventually giving Sony full control of the character. One of the two films will be a third Spider-Man solo entry while the second will likely be a team-up of some kind.

Presumably kicking off immediately after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home — where Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) — it’s understandable the web-slinger might need a little outside help taking on this whole new threat. Even if he were to fix his identity issue entirely within Spider-Man 3, the extra movie should help the team at Marvel Studios to make sure the exit is as clean as possible.

Then again, a lot can happen between now and 2021 and there’s always the opportunity Disney and Sony extend the deal again, allowing Marvel Studios to continue using the character past these two appearances. Either way, Feige publicly teased Spider-Man’s involvement in Sony’s growing Universe of Marvel Character earlier Friday, the first public confirmation of its kind.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Sony’s Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

