Kevin Smith Confirms Stan Lee Tribute in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

There are plenty of films to still look forward to in 2019, including Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” The film will also include an array of cameos from Smith classics like Jason Lee to current big names such as Chris Hemsworth. Recently, a fan asked the director if there would any tributes to Stan Lee in the film. One of the Marvel Comics legend’s earlier cameos was in Smith’s 1995 movie, Mallrats, a fact that was referenced this year in Captain Marvel.

“@ThatKevinSmith I know you don’t want to give away spoilers but are you going to do a post or pre credits tribute to @TheRealStanLee,” @PhillySketch asked.

“Trust me, True Believer… #JayAndSilentBobReboot,” Smith replied.

This, of course, is a line Lee says in Mallrats that he was later seen rehearsing on the train in Captain Marvel. That means fans can surely expect some kind of homage to Lee in the upcoming comedy.

Many people commented on the post, excited to learn the news.

“EXCELSIOR!!,” @MikeDriscoll3D wrote.

“Cannot wait for this!!!,” @CrazyCris87 added.

“Post-credits, pre-credits, pre-film, mid-film…I don’t think you can have too many Stan Lee tributes in one film… Just saying,” @DanStransky suggested.

Since Lee’s passing in November, Smith has honored the comics creator in many ways. Most recently, the director posted a photo in front of Lee’s handprints at the Disney Studios lot, and also wrote a touching post about him after re-watching Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is now available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.