Kevin Smith Would Pick Watching ‘Avengers 4’ Over Ever Making Another Movie Again

Kevin Smith is so eager to see Marvel’s Avengers 4 that he’d agree to retire from directing to do so.

On the latest episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith told co-host Ralph Garman about the mixed feelings he has in anticipation for the fourth Avengers film.

“It makes me sad, man, because I want to see it but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t want them to be done,’ because it means there’s going to be a big shift to the Marvel Universe,” Smith said. “Some of those characters likely aren’t coming back.”

Smith went on to say that he’s been watching Avengers: Infinity War practically on repeat in the meantime.

“I can’t wait to see that movie,” Smith said. “We just have to live until May, that’s it. I’ve watched Infinity War…hands down, 25 times since it came out [on home media]. It’s my go-to movie for whenever I’m bored, I’m like, ‘I’m going to f***ing watch it.’ It’s so utterly f***ing watchable. I look forward to the second part and I think they went back and did a bunch of reshoots because they knew afterwards that they had made something f***ing massive. They knew they were making something huge, but like the ending of that movie captured people’s imaginations in such a big bad way that I think they set the bar higher for themselves than they were already prepared to go, so they went back in and now I can’t imagine that movie’s not going to be a mindf*** now.”

Smith is going to be filming his next movie in January and he admits that he’s looking forward to seeing Avengers 4 even more than rolling on his next project.

“It’s the thing I looked more forward to than anything else in life and I’m going to make my own movie in January, so f*** that, I want to see this in a big bad way,” he said. “If somebody was like, ‘You don’t ever get to make a movie again but you get to see Avengers 4,’ I’d be like, ‘Alright, done.’ These are my f***ing stories, b****. The way my grandmother felt about The Young and the Restless, that’s how I feel about these Marvel movies.”

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.