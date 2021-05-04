Kevin Smith Reacts To New Marvel Studios Trailer With Stan Lee Voiceover

✖

Shortly after the release of Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel, geek icon Kevin Smith took to social media to share his enthusiasm for the trailer, and to tell fans how he reacted to hearing the voice of the late Stan Lee, with whom Smith became friends after Lee appeared in his 1995 film Mallrats, narrating the video. Lee's narration runs over a video that delivered new footage from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as the very first footage for Marvel's Eternals. There also is confirmation for the titles for two of the franchise's upcoming sequels — Captain Marvel: The Marvels, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Smith's Jay & Silent Bob Reboot featured an extended scene at the end of the movie that was originally supposed to center on Lee being kidnapped by terrorists. The Marvel icon passed way before the movie was released, leaving Smith to stand in for Lee himself and play the victim of the plot. A tear-jerking conversation between Lee and Smith appears in the movie's mid-credits.

They killed me with the voiceover from @TheRealStanLee, but then they brought me back to life with the rest of this Marvelous promise of the future! @MarvelStudios just gave me a reason to live until at least 2024: I need to stick around long enough to see all this stuff happen! https://t.co/j0gvR7HqhX — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 3, 2021

"As the movie was finishing, I was like, 'man, one of my favorite moments in my entire life happened to be caught by a camera when we did that little piece, and it's one of my favorite moments because he was absolutely himself,'" Smith said. "He laughs. He's not playing Stan, he's not putting it on for the cameras. He literally thought the whole fucking thing was ridiculous for a minute and just totally broke down, and that was the Stan that I absolutely loved. I loved the creator, I loved my mentor, the guy who taught how to be me in this business, just the way he was him in this business. But that moment of him laughing, I was like, that's f---ing gold, man, and I want that in the movie. He was meant to be there with us. I want to include it."

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Phase 4 is also expected to include a number of new major titles. On the theatrical side, this includes Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New Fantastic Four and Blade films have also been confirmed. For Disney+, this includes Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion.