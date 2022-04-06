Kevin Smith Reviews Moon Knight: “All of It Was Fantastic”

A new piece of media from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived in the form of Moon Knight, and like clockwork, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has arrived with his two cents on the matter . Speaking during his latest Fatman Beyond Live podcast, the lifetime comic book reader espoused what he loved about the new Disney+ series, largely expressing his own shock that the MCU has gotten to a point that Moon Knight is even a character that they’re willing and able to bring to life in live-action. Smith also had high praise for Oscar Isaac’s performance and the way that the series is playing with the lead hero’s multiple personalities.

“Moon Knight made me so happy,” Smith said. “You know for for a guy who’s been reading comics for years and years and years, just the idea that they ever got to Moon Knightwas like ‘What? Are you f-cking insane?’ Then they cast Oscar Isaac, then we saw the trailer everything lined up like insanely sweetly. I had high hopes for this thing and it cleared the bar like all the way. In such a way that as I was watching it I was like ‘I’m just a mark for this sh-t man. I don’t even know if I could properly review a Marvel anything because it really does feel like they’re engineered to hit all of my pleasure zones.’ So much so that I can’t even see flaws. Every step of the way I was watching Moon Knight I was like ‘Damn it man, this is f-cking good.’ It takes my breath away that they’re even doing Moon Knight, I can’t believe they’re pulling it off as well as they did. Then you know you get one of the greatest actors on the planet to play your main character and throw on the effects, all of it was fantastic to me.”

He continued, “You know that the last few minutes of the episode when he’s trapped in the bathroom and Mark Spector finally talks to Steven Grant, that was everything that I wanted in that show. I was waiting for it and I know they have to build it up and start a narrative but I was like ‘Just get to the moment where they could start communicating and he could just be like give me the power, give me the power.’ It’s such a great scene where he’s like so calm in the mirror and he’s like ‘Steven, I can save us.’ I f-cking loved it so much man….Then he’s just beating the sh-t out of this thing and then gets up walks toward us like right into a close-up you see the full outfit, credits, I was like perfection man like f-cking perfect first episode. I absolutely loved it. I can’t wait to see more.”

Smith did offer one complaint however, the fact that he can’t binge watch the entire show all at once like on Netflix. He did add however, “I’m here for it every week nothing wrong with being taught to anticipate a thing as well., So I can’t wait.”

Moon Knight debuts new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.